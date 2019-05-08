Mrs. Linda Gail "Lynn" Tucker, 73, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on May 5, 2019 in Birmingham. Mrs. Tucker was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Ruby Magouyrk, and her husband, Larry "Butch" Tucker. She is survived by her son, Jeff (Tammy) Tucker; sisters, Barbara Jett and Yvonne (Ken) Jackson; grandsons, Corey Tucker and Logan Tucker great-grandson, Braxton Tucker; great-granddaughters, Hallie Kate Tucker and Audrey Lynn Dewberry; and special friend, Tom Thomaston. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday May 8, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Rev. Vint Arnold officiating. Interment will follow at St. Clair Memorial Gardens The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Daily Home on May 8, 2019