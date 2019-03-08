Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Linda J. Blankenship. View Sign

Mrs. Linda J. Blankenship, 70, of Sylacauga went home to be with the Lord on March 5th 2019, she passed away after an extended illness. She is a graduate of Nunnelly State Technical College. She was employed by McKay and Campbell attorneys at law for many years and also Mr. Don Lang, attorney at law for many years. Mrs. Blankenship is preceded in death by her parents, Delma Cybil Creekmore and Daniel Webster Broadwater of Opelika, AL. She is also preceded in death by her late husband, Edmond Terrell Griffith and her grandson, Alexander Wade Hoagland. She is survived by her husband, James E. Blankenship; her cherished daughter, Leisa A. Gable of Sylacauga and son-in-law, Robert L. Gable. Robert was her "Western watching Buddy". He could always make her laugh regardless of how sick she was. She is also survived by her loving sister, Wanda L. Cleveland (Tim) of Hanover, AL.; 3 grandchildren, Stephanie N. Lang of Sylacauga, Stephan A. Lang (Amanda) of Sylacauga, Zachary D. Hoagland (Maddie) of Sylacauga; 5 great-grandchildren, Evan Christopher Lang of Sylacauga, Tanyon Andrew Lang of Sylacauga, Bailey Butler of Sylacauga, Erin Butler of Sylacauga and Kaithlyn Mrs. Linda J. Blankenship, 70, of Sylacauga went home to be with the Lord on March 5th 2019, she passed away after an extended illness. She is a graduate of Nunnelly State Technical College. She was employed by McKay and Campbell attorneys at law for many years and also Mr. Don Lang, attorney at law for many years. Mrs. Blankenship is preceded in death by her parents, Delma Cybil Creekmore and Daniel Webster Broadwater of Opelika, AL. She is also preceded in death by her late husband, Edmond Terrell Griffith and her grandson, Alexander Wade Hoagland. She is survived by her husband, James E. Blankenship; her cherished daughter, Leisa A. Gable of Sylacauga and son-in-law, Robert L. Gable. Robert was her "Western watching Buddy". He could always make her laugh regardless of how sick she was. She is also survived by her loving sister, Wanda L. Cleveland (Tim) of Hanover, AL.; 3 grandchildren, Stephanie N. Lang of Sylacauga, Stephan A. Lang (Amanda) of Sylacauga, Zachary D. Hoagland (Maddie) of Sylacauga; 5 great-grandchildren, Evan Christopher Lang of Sylacauga, Tanyon Andrew Lang of Sylacauga, Bailey Butler of Sylacauga, Erin Butler of Sylacauga and Kaithlyn Smith of Sylacauga; nieces, Tennille Powell of Sycamore and Rachael Edwards (Craig) of OK; and special friends, Tangela Denman of Childersburg and Shirley Pardue of Sylacauga. The family wants to thank Amedysis Hospice of Sylacauga for making momma as comfortable as possible in the last days of her life. There are not enough words to convey how much we appreciate Ms. Rosalyn Salter, Mr. Fred Hill, Mrs. Cynthia Green and Mr. Demetrius Hoyett. God Bless you all. Visitation will be Friday, March 8, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL. Funeral Service will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel with Bro. Joe Camp officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the @ alzfdn.org or donations may be mailed to the home office, 225 W. Michigan Ave, F1 17 Chicago, IL 60601. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services. Funeral Home Radney-Smith Funeral Home

320 North Elm Avenue

Sylacauga , AL 35150

(256) 245-1616 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Home Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.