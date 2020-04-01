Visitation for Mrs. Linda Mae Lawson, 77, will be 2-4 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020. A private graveside services will be held. Mrs. Linda Mae Storey Lawson was born on April 4, 1942, in Talladega County to the late Mr. Willie T. Storey and the late Mrs. Henrietta Miller Storey. At an early age, Linda accepted Christ as her personal savior and united with Union Springs Missionary Baptist Church. There she served as president of the junior choir. She was educated in the Talladega County School System where she attended Ophelia S. Hill High School in Munford and was a member of the graduating class of 1961. While attending Ophelia S. Hill, Linda served as president of the student council and was a member of the school choir. On October 24, 1962, Linda married Mr. Leonard D. Lawson, Jr. To the union three children were born. On March 28, 2020, Linda answered her Master's call and passed on to her reward. She was preceded in passing by her parents, Mr. Willie Storey and Mrs. Henrietta Storey; and a nephew, Mr. William Storey. She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Mr. Leonard D. Lawson, Jr.; two sons, Mr. Undra (Cathy) Lawson of Talladega, Alabama and Mr. Anthony (Trinia) Lawson of Alpine, Alabama; one daughter, Mrs. Felicia H. (Robert) Richardson of Alpine, Alabama; seven grandchildren, Ms. Deidre L. Hardie, Ms. Adrienne L. Hardie, Ms. Quanteka S. Shepard, Ms. Shenikque Y. Menefee, Mr. Vanquarius D. Smith, Mr. Undra T. Lawson and Mr. Tamarcus D. Lawson; three great grandchildren, Jayden A. Posey, Justin O. Hall and Jouree L. Woolverton; two brothers, Mr. Clarence (Brenda) Storey and Mr. Howard Lee Storey of Talladega, Alabama; three sisters, Ms. Frances Reed of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Mrs. Ernestine (Earl) Ragland and Ms. Marilyn G. Elston of Talladega, Alabama; one aunt, Ms. Annie Barber of Sycamore, Alabama; one Godson, Mr. Tommy Wayne Welch of Alpine, Alabama; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit www.terrysmortuary.com for online obituary and condolences. Terry's Metropolitan Mortuary will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020