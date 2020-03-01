An Angel gained her wings on February 29, 2020 surrounded by her family in her home. Linda was an angel here on earth. She was loved by everyone that came in contact with her. You became an instant friend when you met her. Linda loved her family and dedicated her time to her family and friends. She was one of the original members of the Weogufka Family Worship Center and will be missed by many. Linda was full of spunk and a socialite, well-known across Sylacauga for frequenting boutiques.

Born on December 30, 1946 to Mary Thornton and Albert Thornton, Linda is survived by her husband of 27 years, Buck Miller; daughter Tammy Hay (Danny) of Weogufka, Alabama; her sister Shirley Waites (Johnny), and her brother Tommy Thornton (Nancy); grandchild Ashley Hawthorne (Tony), grandchild Kayla Berry (Trey), grandchild Dylan Hay, great grandchild Brynlee Hawthorne, great grandchild Hagan Hawthorne, great grandchild Evan Murray and great grandchild Presley Berry.

Linda was preceded in death by her son Billy Norrell; father of her children Reggy Norrell; father Albert Thornton and mother Mary Thornton; and brother, Albert Thornton.

A visitation for Linda will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Radney-Smith Funeral Home, 320 North Elm Avenue, Sylacauga, Alabama 35150. She will lie in state an hour prior to the service, which will occur Monday, March 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Weogufka Family Worship Center, Weogufka, followed by the burial at Weogufka Family Worship Center Cemetery. Rev. Tommy Thornton and Rev. Phillip Alberson will officiate the service.

Serving as pallbearers are Tommy Hawthorne, Trey Berry, Dylan Hay, Evan Murray, Kevin Waites and Tommy Gable.

