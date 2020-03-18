Mrs. Linda Taylor Pate, 76, passed away March 14, 2020. The funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Ironaton Church of Christ. Bro. Cliff Goodwin officiated. Mrs. Pate was a lifelong citizen of Talladega County and was a member of Ironaton Church of Christ. She enjoyed shopping, quilting, and tending to her flowers. Mrs. Pate is preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Delma Allen; first husband, Rayburn Taylor, and second husband, Aaron Pate; brother, Bobby Allen; and sisters, Mavis Taylor, Opal Gooden, and Helen Haney. She is survived by her sons, Blake (Donna) Taylor, Alan (Linda) Taylor, and Lane Taylor; daughter, Teresa Wyatt; grandchildren, Dwayne (Leia) Harrell, Lauren (Carl) Harrell, Coty (Cassidy) Taylor, Kayleigh (Cody) Bishop, Anthony Taylor, Jonathan Taylor, and Wesley Waites; and great grandchildren, Chloe Patefield, Carson Patefield, Auston Harrell, Coltyn Taylor, Derek Stewart, Konnor Taylor, Brody Bishop, and Ellie Bishop. Pallbearers were Dwayne Harrell, Cody Bishop, Cody Taylor, Anthony Taylor, Jonathan Taylor, and Wesley Waites. Honorary pallbearers were deacons and elders of Ironaton Church of Christ. Talladega Funeral Home directed the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 18, 2020