Mrs. Linda W. Frank, 70, passed away on June 6, 2020. Her family will receive friends at Talladega Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. in the Chapel. Bro. Dallas Culver and Bro. Mike Gatch will officiate. Burial will follow at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Frank was a former employee of the Talladega County Board of Education and was also a member of AEA, NEA, AARP, and PETA. She was also a former member of the Talladega Sheriff Reserve. Mrs. Frank is preceded in death by her parents, J.D. and Louise Watts, and brother, James Richard Watts. She is survived by her husband, Vincent Frank, Sr.; son, Vincent S. (Jennifer) Frank, Jr.; daughter, Heather (Jay) Mostella; sister, Connie Boeshan; grandchildren, Kaeli Mostella, Dakota Frank, Aubree Frank, Chase Mostella, Mason (Allison) Mostella; great grandchildren, Serenity Mostella and Amelia Mostella; as well as numerous cousins and other relatives. Pallbearers will be Dakota Frank, Mason Mostella, Chase Mostella, Daniel Banks, Nicholas Watts, and Jimmy Banks. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Encompass Health Hospice of Talladega and Albertville and also State Serve Medical Supply Company for going above and beyond. To friends at Concord United Methodist Church, thank you for your prayers and concern. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.

Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Talladega Funeral Home
JUN
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Talladega Funeral Home
