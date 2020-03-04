Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lindell "Panhandle" Bates. View Sign Service Information Radney-Smith Funeral Home 320 North Elm Avenue Sylacauga , AL 35150 (256)-245-1616 Send Flowers Obituary

Lindell "Panhandle" Bates, age 80, of Sylacauga, Alabama passed away on Monday March 2, 2020. "Panhandle" was born January 27, 1940 in Haleyville, Alabama to Willie Gilbert Bates and Guy Bates. "Panhandle" is survived by; daughter Angela Bates of Sylacauga, Alabama; daughter Jamie Bates of Pelham, Alabama; daughter Kelley Bates of Sylacauga, Alabama; and son Jeff Bates (Carol) of Sylacauga, Alabama; sister Margaret "Tootsie" Bailey of Sylacauga, Alabama, brother Jimmy Bates of Sylacauga, Alabama, sister Sandra Cornwell of Atlanta, Georgia, brother Larry Bates of Sylacauga, Alabama and brother Lynn Bates (Genny) of Sylacauga, Alabama; grandchildren Kelsey McDaniel, Tracey Emlich, Tina Emlich, Christy Calkins (Jason), and Matt Emlich (Jennifer), great grandchildren MacKenzie Wilkinson, Caitlyn Emlich, Katie Calkins, Alec VonTheulen, Logan Calkins, Matt Emlich Jr., Jordan Helm, and Brookelyn Emlich, and great great granchild Kynnedi Emlich. Lindell was preceded in death by; father Guy Bates and mother Willie Gilbert Bates; sister Charlene Bates and brother Kenneth "Ish" Bates. The visitation for "Panhandle" will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Radney-Smith Funeral Home, 320 North Elm Avenue, Sylacauga, Alabama 35150. The funeral service will occur Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM with the burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Lindell "Panhandle" Bates, age 80, of Sylacauga, Alabama passed away on Monday March 2, 2020. "Panhandle" was born January 27, 1940 in Haleyville, Alabama to Willie Gilbert Bates and Guy Bates. "Panhandle" is survived by; daughter Angela Bates of Sylacauga, Alabama; daughter Jamie Bates of Pelham, Alabama; daughter Kelley Bates of Sylacauga, Alabama; and son Jeff Bates (Carol) of Sylacauga, Alabama; sister Margaret "Tootsie" Bailey of Sylacauga, Alabama, brother Jimmy Bates of Sylacauga, Alabama, sister Sandra Cornwell of Atlanta, Georgia, brother Larry Bates of Sylacauga, Alabama and brother Lynn Bates (Genny) of Sylacauga, Alabama; grandchildren Kelsey McDaniel, Tracey Emlich, Tina Emlich, Christy Calkins (Jason), and Matt Emlich (Jennifer), great grandchildren MacKenzie Wilkinson, Caitlyn Emlich, Katie Calkins, Alec VonTheulen, Logan Calkins, Matt Emlich Jr., Jordan Helm, and Brookelyn Emlich, and great great granchild Kynnedi Emlich. Lindell was preceded in death by; father Guy Bates and mother Willie Gilbert Bates; sister Charlene Bates and brother Kenneth "Ish" Bates. The visitation for "Panhandle" will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Radney-Smith Funeral Home, 320 North Elm Avenue, Sylacauga, Alabama 35150. The funeral service will occur Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM with the burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Home Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close