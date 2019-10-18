Ms. Lisa Burk Beard, 60, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019. Her family will receive friends on Saturday, October 19, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Talladega Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow in the Chapel at 2 p.m. Bro. Wesley Johnson will officiate. Ms. Beard was a long-time resident of Talladega. She will be remembered as a wonderful and loving mother, Meme, and mother-in-law. She loved photography and was an avid Nascar fan. She especially loved Dale Earnhardt, Sr, and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. Ms. Beard is preceded in death by her father, Steve Burk, mother, Atherine Williamson, and longtime family friend, Tony Nowland. She is survived by her son, Stephen (Jessica) Beard; daughters, Renee (Shannon) Humphrey, Cindy (Dave) Bentley, and Stephanie (Chris) Alverson; grandchildren, Casey Humphrey, Carolyn Humphrey, Shawn Humphrey, Aulbri Hazel, Zoey Hazel, Leland Hazel, Kylee Beard, and Bentley Alverson; as well as a host of other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made towards funeral expenses. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 18, 2019