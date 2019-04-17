Funeral service for Lisa Denise Smith, age 48 of Childersburg will Friday, April 19, 2019 at 2PM at Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel with the Rev. Donnie Blackmon officiating. Burial will follow at Germany Mountain Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 5-8 PM at the funeral home. Lisa passed away April 11, 2019 at Grandview Medical Center. She was preceded in death by: mother: Helen Germany Ledbetter, father: George Allen Horton, grandmothers: Elizabeth Germany and Ruth Ella Horton, grandfathers: Joe C. Germany Sr. and George Byron Horton, uncles: John Germany, Joe C. Germany Jr., aunts: Frances Strickland, Jane Lunsford, and Susie Jaffe. Survivors are her husband: Clay Smith, daughter: Lexie Smith, uncles: Larry Ray Horton and wife Cheryl Ann, Jim Germany and wife Ellen, step-father: David Ledbetter and wife Charlotte, mother-in-law: Sandra Smith, brother-in-law: Scotty Grantham, niece: Cassandra Gilmer and nephew: Lance Grantham. Pallbearers will be: Bobby Jaffe, Jack Germany, Bubba Germany, Brad Horton, Brian Horton and Lance Grantham. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfunerals.com Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 17, 2019