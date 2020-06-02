Locklyn H. Redmond (95) of Birmingham, AL passed away May 29, 2020. She was formerly from Alpine, AL. Locklyn was a graduate of Jacksonville State University and received her master's degree from George Peabody College in Nashville, TN. She taught school in Talladega, Springville, Anniston, Huntsville and Ft. Worth, TX and retired from the Birmingham School System after teaching for 43 years.
Locklyn leaves an enduring legacy of virtues including self-reliance, whit, practicality, courage, strength and determination. She was a special lady who touched all who knew her.
Locklyn is survived by her son, William (Bill) Morris Freeman and his wife, Christy; daughter, Carolyn Freeman Maddox and her husband Richard; her brother, James S. Hubbard and his wife Jane; two granddaughters, Ashley Maddox Russell and her husband Matt, Sophie Haris Freeman, daughter of Bill and Christy, and many nieces and nephews of whom she was very proud. She was predeceased in death by her husband, C. Sparks Redmond and sister, Birdilee H. Lunamand.
Funeral services will be held at Ridout's Valley Chapel, 1800 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, AL 35209 on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. before the service. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Memorial Park in Talladega, AL.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to the American Heart Association or Shades Mountain Baptist Church.
Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 2, 2020.