Lola Laverne Bazemore, age 77, of Sylacauga passed away April 6, 2019. She is survived by her nephews, Glenn Hamilton (Susan) and Mark Hamilton, sister, Annette Hamilton, brother, Joe Benton Bazemore (Sheryl), cousins; Gene Akers, Carey Atkinson, Mack Killgore, Ann Patrick, JoAnn Caldwell and their families. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1pm at Curtis and Son North Chapel with a visitation one hour prior to service time with Reverend Harris Bond and Reverend Don Evans Officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. The family will accept flowers or memorials can be made to Presbyterian Home for Children, P. O. Drawer 577, Talladega, AL 35160 or Knollwood Christian School, P. O. Box 340, Sylacauga, AL 35150. She graduated from Montevallo with a B. S. and Masters in Physical Education. She was a member of Knollwood Presbyterian Church serving faithfully wherever needed. She lived humbly, always putting others before herself. A dedicated caregiver to countless people. Laverne loved people, valued her friends, co-workers, neighbors and family. She worked many enjoyable years as a dye tech at Avondale Mills. As an educator, she was a friend as well as a teacher. This is the day the Lord has made… So let us rejoice and be glad that Laverne is with her Heavenly Father. Curtis and Son Funeral Home to Direct.