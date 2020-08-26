Lola Mae Williams, 97, died on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Fellowship Home at Brookside in Valdosta, GA. She was born in Alabama to the late Tim and Tee Bonds. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Dan Williams, her daughter Brenda Hilburn, five siblings Alma Lee Patterson, Christine Alderson, James Bonds, Jewell Miller, and Tom Bonds, Jr. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Talladega, AL. She was retired from Winn Dixie and enjoyed gardening, baking, and traveling. She is survived by her sister Alene Jones of Valdosta, GA, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date in Jacksonville, Alabama. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com.
Carson McLane Funeral Home.