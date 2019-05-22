Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Ironaton Church of Christ Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Ironaton Church of Christ Send Flowers Obituary

A Celebration of Life will be held for Mr. Lonnie Claud Robinson, 75, of Talladega, on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Ironaton Church of Christ. The service will begin at 3 p.m. and be officiated by Cliff Goodwin. Visitation is from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mr. Robinson entered his eternal home in the early hours of May 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Janice Chastain Robinson; children, Claudia and Shane Robinson, John Chastain and Christina Chastain Thompson; grandson, Darren Ledbetter; siblings Grace Hendrick and Cecil Robinson; and several nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents Claud "CM" and Nora Robinson and son, Wayne Robinson. Mr. Robinson was a lifelong resident of Talladega and owner of Talladega Auto Sales. He was in the automobile business for more than 50 years and was known for his love for God, family, antique cars, tractors, his train collection, politics and gospel music. He also loved everything Auburn and his cat Prissy also known as Puss n Boots. He was a 1963 graduate of Talladega High School and a member of the Church of Christ. The family requests no flowers and would like to thank Cremation Services of East Alabama for their services. Published in The Daily Home on May 22, 2019

