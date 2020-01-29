Funeral Service for Lorene Chandley Smith, age 96, was held Tuesday, January 28, at 1:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Pell City. Interment was at Seddon Cemetery. Mrs. Smith passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles Smith; and son Mike Smith. She is survived by her sons Steve Smith (Melinda), Bill Smith (Nancy); grandchildren, Drew Smith, Taylor Ryan (BJ), Brandon Smith (Candace), Brian Smith (Julie), Michaela Smith, Lauren Sullivan (Drew), Emily Money (Clay); and nine great-grandchildren. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City directed the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 29, 2020