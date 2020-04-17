The Daily Home

Mrs. Lottie June (McCullough) Burch, age 88 of Birmingham, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Larry Burch, Wayne Burch (Kathy) and Leslie Burch (Shelia); grandchildren, Angela Burch, Mathew Burch (Krystal), and Major Benjamin Burch; great- grandchildren, Macon Burch and Kaylee Burch. She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Major Leon Burch, granddaughter, Lucy Burch and a brother, Rex Hollis. The family will have a private service. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 17, 2020
