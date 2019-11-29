Louise Alexander, 76 of Leeds, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Mrs. Alexander is survived by her daughters, Gwen & Jeff Franklin and Tracy & Bonnie Grayson Chew, III; brothers, Tony Alvis and Tim Rabon; grandchildren; Mary Olivia Francine Chew, and Bonnie Grayson Chew, IV, and her sisters, Mary Katherine Andrews, Faye Kelly, Christine Horsley, and Vickie Rapier. She also leaves two special family members, Brittney Emerson & Conda Kelly. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Helen Alvis and her husband, Leroy Alexander. Mrs. Alexander's services will be on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Kilgroe Funeral Home in Leeds, Alabama.
Visitation will begin at 1:30 PM with the funeral service following at 2:30 PM in the chapel at Kilgroe Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Dunnavant Community Cemetery. Services directed by Kilgroe Funeral – Leeds.
Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 29, 2019