Funeral Services for Louise Bell, age 94, will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Cook Springs Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, May 17, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kilgroe Funeral Home. Mrs. Bell passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Survivors include her son, Lee Bell, Jr. (Linda); brother, Robert Beavers (Sue); grandchildren, Jenny Bell Brown, Jamie Bell Cline, Lance Bell, Amy Bell Thornton, and Lisa Bobbett Bell Serio; great- grandchildren, Whitney Bell Brownlee, Keeley Bell, Eli Brown, Piper Brown, Trey Clardy, Chandler Clardy, Abby Clardy, Samuel Serio, Kylie Cline, Creed Cline, Hudson Bell, and Holden Bell; great-great grandchildren, Jesi Belle Brownlee, Trenton Jett Brownlee, and Easton Clardy. Along with her parents, Thomas and Annie Beavers, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Delma Lee Bell, Sr., sons, Jerry Roger Bell and Bobby Bell; daughter-in-law, Frances Bell; brothers, JT Beavers, Leslie Beavers, and Dan Beavers; sisters, Oleane Beavers Braden and Henrietta Beavers Foster; and grandson, Jesse Delma Bell. Mrs. Bell was a member of Cook Springs Baptist Church. She was famous for her fried apple pies, which she would sell to raise funds for the Cook Springs Fire Department. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother.