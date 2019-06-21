The Daily Home

Services for Mr. Louis Carl Jemison, 95, formerly of Talladega will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Sims Funeral Service Chapel. His son, Rev. Jeffrey J. Jemison will officiate. Interment in Knoxville Cemetery. A native of Talladega, graduate of Talladega College, a U.S. Army Veteran of World War II. Lived in Houston for nine years. Survivors: two sons, Louis C. Jemison, Jr., Rev. Jeffrey J. Jemison both of Cleveland, Ohio; 2 nieces, Dr. Mae C. Jemison, Dr. Ada S. Jemison both of Houston, Texas; nephew, Charles F. Jemison of Cleveland, Ohio; 8 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives. Sims Funeral Service will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on June 21, 2019
