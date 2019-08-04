Louise D. Hayes, 101, of Alpine passed away Aug. 1, 2019. Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Monday Aug. 5, 2019 at Winterboro Baptist Church with burial in adjoining cemetery. Brother Milton Smith will officiate services. Her family will receive friends from 12:30-2 p.m. at church Monday, Aug. 5, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her husband William N. Hayes, sons Dixon Hayes, William N. Hayes Jr., daughter Judy McElveen, grandsons Bruce Bolton and Jonathan Hayes.
She was a member of Winterboro Baptist Church, was employed by Goldberg and Lewis Department Stores. After retirement, she pursued her love for gardening, quilting, crocheting and reading.
She is survived by her daughters Laverne Field of Decatur, Ga., Mary Helen (Jackie) Forrest of Hurt, Va., and son Paul (Ellen) Hayes, 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
Her family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Ronda Caldwell, Brenda Hardy and the staff at Sylacauga Health and Rehab and Coosa Valley Hospice.
Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct.
Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 4, 2019