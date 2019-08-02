Louise Hosey, age 87, was born on January 23, 1932, in Sylacauga, and passed away on July 29, 2019, in Talladega, where she was a resident. She was preceded in death by her father, Jon T. Hosey; mother, Lula Burdette Hosey; son, James Harold Pearson; son, David Eugene Pearson; and brothers, James Hosey, Arthur Hosey and William Hosey. Ms. Hosey is survived by her son, Johnny Pearson; son, Steve (Erma) Pearson; daughter, Sandra (John) Franklin; son, Terry (Jamie) Pearson; daughter-in-law, Debbie Pearson; 9 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. No plans have been made as of yet for a memorial. A service will be announced at a future date. Ms. Hosey was a sweet, loving mother who loved the Lord and loved her family dearly. She was a member of the Sylacauga 7th Day Adventist Church. She was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing dishes for her family. We hold her memory in our hearts and will miss her greatly.
Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 2, 2019