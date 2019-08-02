Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Hosey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Louise Hosey, age 87, was born on January 23, 1932, in Sylacauga, and passed away on July 29, 2019, in Talladega, where she was a resident. She was preceded in death by her father, Jon T. Hosey; mother, Lula Burdette Hosey; son, James Harold Pearson; son, David Eugene Pearson; and brothers, James Hosey, Arthur Hosey and William Hosey. Ms. Hosey is survived by her son, Johnny Pearson; son, Steve (Erma) Pearson; daughter, Sandra (John) Franklin; son, Terry (Jamie) Pearson; daughter-in-law, Debbie Pearson; 9 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. No plans have been made as of yet for a memorial. A service will be announced at a future date. Ms. Hosey was a sweet, loving mother who loved the Lord and loved her family dearly. She was a member of the Sylacauga 7th Day Adventist Church. She was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing dishes for her family. We hold her memory in our hearts and will miss her greatly.

