Louise Truitt Rich

Service Information
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Oak Ridge Cemetery
Obituary
Graveside service for Louise Truitt Rich, age 101, will be held Tuesday, April 28 at 2:00 p.m. at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Ms. Rich passed away Friday, April 24, 2020. She is survived by her son, John Stanley Rich and numerous nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrews Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 1024 12th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35205. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 25, 2020
