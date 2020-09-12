1/1
Lovoloa Ann (Cooke) Holtzclaw
Memorial Service for Mrs. Lovoloa Ann (Cooke) Holtzclaw, age 58, will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00AM at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, Sylacauga, AL. Rev. Bobby Harris, officiating. Mrs. Holtzclaw departed this walk of life on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Coosa Valley Medical Center, Sylacauga, AL. Lovoloa's (Whoop's) loving memories will forever be cherished by four brothers, Brian C. (Terri) Cooke (Sylacauga, AL), Warren T. Cooke (Ozark, AL), Stacey (Gail) Cooke (Akron, OH), Marvin C. Cooke (Houston, TX) and sister Rhonda G. Cooke, (Clinton Township, MI). Nieces Brianna, (Sylacauga, AL), Tanisha M. Cooke ( Honolulu, HI), Ericka Cooke (Norfolk VA); nephews Rodney D. Cooke, Jr. (Jasmine) of Richmond, VA; Jacobe Cooke (Sylacauga, AL); aunts, Hattie M. King (Tuskegee, AL) and Annie Pearl Allen (Atlanta, GA); Mary Cooke (Sylacauga, AL); a host of great nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home, Sylacauga, AL, directing.

Published in The Daily Home on Sep. 12, 2020.
