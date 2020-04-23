- Lt. James Mark King, 63, passed away on April 21st, 2020 at Coosa Valley Medical Center.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a memorial service will be held at Bemiston Baptist Church in Talladega, Alabama at a later date.
Before retiring from the Police Department, Lt. King proudly served the citizens of the City of Talladega for 25 years. Following the commandments of Matthew 22:36-40, he loved God and he loved people. He was always quick with a smile, an encouraging word, and grace.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert "Good Doc" King; his grandmother, Annie Mae "Granny" King; his father James Robert "Jimmie" King; and his mother Colleen Adams King.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Renne King; son, Scott King; grandson, Joseph Mark King; sister, Krissy King; sister-in-law, Samantha Clifton; nieces, Karli and Casey Clifton and several uncles, aunts, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Bemiston Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1126, Talladega, AL. 35161.
Online memorials may be at www.curtisandsonfh.com.
Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 23, 2020