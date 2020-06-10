Lt. Mark King
A memorial service for Lt. Mark King (TPD) of Sylacauga will be held at Bemiston Baptist Church in Talladega, Alabama on Sunday, June 14th at 3:00 PM. Lt. King went to be with the Lord on April 21, 2020. Social distancing measures will be in place. Before retiring from the Police Department, Lt. King proudly served the citizens of the City of Talladega for 25 years. Following the commandments of Matthew 22:36-40, he loved God and he loved people. He was always quick with a smile, an encouraging word, and grace. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert "Good Doc" King; his grandmother, Annie Mae "Granny" King; his father James Robert "Jimmie" King; and his mother Colleen Adams King. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Renne King; son, Scott King; grandson, Joseph Mark King; sister, Krissy King; sister-in-law, Samantha Clifton; nieces, Karli and Casey Clifton and several uncles, aunts, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Bemiston Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1126, Talladega, AL. 35161. Online memorials may be at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service.

Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Bemiston Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL 351501627
2562454361
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
