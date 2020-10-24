1/1
Lucy Virginia Elliott Upchurch
Lucy Virginia Elliott Upchurch, 93, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Graveside service for Mrs. Upchurch will be Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Oak Hill Cemetery with Darryl Wood officiating. Lucy worked for many years at Regions Bank in Talladega. She was also a member of First Baptist Church Talladega for over 70 years. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by her children, Jim Upchurch (Debbie), Elliott Upchurch (Lori), Gail (Jerry) Gurley; grandchildren, Conerly and Langdon Upchurch, Emily Dean, Wesley Sheffield; seven great-grandchildren; guardian angels, Selena Richardson, Barbara Garrett, Fannie Morris, and JoAnn Butler. Mrs. Upchurch is preceded in death by her husband, James Benton Upchurch. Special thanks to Lakeside Hospice nurses and staff. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.

Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Usrey Brown Funeral Service
516 East North Street
Talladega, AL 35161
(256) 362-2344
