Grave service for Lue Ella Bradford 85, will be Saturday, May 2, at 3 pm at the St. Mary Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Randy Sims, officiating. Mrs. Bradford passed away on April 28, 2020. Survivors include her sons: Robert E.(Nancy) Bradford, Danny (Barbara) Bradford; daughters: Eula M. Pearson, Linda (Johnny) Scott, Dorothy (Benny) Greer; stepdaughters: Marvel Cotton, Pat Libscomb; siblings: Rev. George (Venus) Truss, Rev. Michael (Dallas) Truss, Elizabeth (Harbert) Tucker, Gwendolyn Montgomery, Molly (Rev. Oliver) Gaston, Arnice Pearson; grandchildren: Lynn, Dab, Derrick, Tanisha, Cheryl, Adam, JJ, Pam, Misty, BJ, Step, DJ; 34 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, daughter in-law, Parlandra Bradford. She was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Daisy Truss, husbands, Ulysses Bradford, Walter Smith, siblings, Geraldine, Nettie, Georgia Bell, Jimmy, Rev. Lee Curtis, Rev. Robert Truss, grandson, Derrick Pearson, son in-law, Omega Pearson. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 256-236-0319

