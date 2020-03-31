Mr. Luther S. Horton, age 73 of Papertown, passed away March 28, 2020 at Coosa Valley Medical Center. He is survived by his sons, Jimmy Horton (Karen), Mark Horton (Diane) and Billy Jack Horton; brother, Odell Horton (Alice); sisters, Marie Whaley, Sandra Dupree (Mike), Annette Davis (Johnny), Ellen Magouyrk (Jerry); grandchildren, Anthony Horton (Karen), Casey Horton Gomez (Mayco), Gavin Horton (Charity), Corey Horton, Jessica Horton, Kennedi Horton, Gabrial Horton; great- grandchildren, Braylynn Horton, Tabatha Hurst, Aiden Gomez, Bella Horton, Anyah Gomez, Addie Horton, and Zarion Moon. Luther was preceded in death by his son, Bobby Joe Horton; brothers, John Horton and Larry Horton and grandson, Jason Horton. Online memorials made be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 31, 2020