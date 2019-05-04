The Daily Home

Luther Sargent

Obituary
Luther "Junior" Sargent, age 76, of Childersburg passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Dean Sargent, children; Sharon Penton (Barney), Sonia McGinnis (Mike), Terry Sargent (Rena), Tracy Sargent (Leigh), Stacy Haggerty (Terrell), Penny Holmes (George), and Tracey Manning (David). brothers, Roger Sargent (Carolyn) and Eugene Sargent, sister, Georgette Little, eleven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Sargent, parents, George and Adell Sargent, sister, Maureen Buckner, and brother, Joseph Sargent. Funeral services will be held at Fayettville United Methodist Church, Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 1:30pm with Rev. John Limbaugh officiating. Visitation will be Saturday evening, May 4, 2019 from 5pm until 8pm at Curtis and Son North Chapel. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel to direct.
Published in The Daily Home on May 4, 2019
