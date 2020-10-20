1/
Lynda Barber Day
Mrs. Lynda Barber Day, 70, of Ragland, Alabama passed away on October 13, 2020.
Mrs. Day was a member of Fairview Baptist Church in Ragland. She was preceded in death by her parents, William H. and Mary Jo Barber; and a sister, Emily Foster.
She is survived by her husband, Eric Braxton Day; daughters, Erica Day Roberson (Johnny) and Amanda Day Rich (Jerry); brothers, Henry Barber (Sandra) and Charles R. Barber (Christy); and her grandchildren, Jacob Roberson and Courtney Day (Trenton).
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with Bro. Wayne Arnold and Bro. Paul Dockery officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Baptist Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Phillip Cox, Kelsey Barber, Riley Day, Milford Day, Wayne Stewart and Michael Foster. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL 35125
(205) 338-0303
