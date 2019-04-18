A celebration for Lynda Harris Gilmer, 72, of Ohatchee, will be 5:00 pm, Friday, April 19, 2019, at Craig Memorial United Methodist Church in Eastaboga with Rev. Butch Suddeth officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Survivors include her husband of 53 ½ years, Thomas Clyde Gilmer; son, Koley Gilmer; daughter, Julie Whisenant (Jay); grandchild, John Wyatt Whisenant; nieces and nephews, Steven Young, Jennifer Wallach, Randy Gilmer, William Gilmer, Kyle Gilmer, Amanda Cooper, Terry Weinmann, and Monica Bittinger. Mrs. Gilmer is preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Dorothy Harris; sister, Ann Wallach; grandmother, Grace Canada Harris; great uncle, Gaston Canada; and nephew, Andrew Young. Mrs. Gilmer was raised in Eastaboga on the family farm and graduated from Lincoln High School Class of 1964. She was one of the first people that had heart surgery at the UAB hospital at age 7 in 1954. She survived a very rare heart condition and lived a fairly normal life by the grace of God. She was the head teller at 1st National Bank of Anniston. She was the matriarch of Tri-county Rodeo Company for 45 years. Mrs. Gilmer was the most loving wife and mother a person could have. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Online condolences made at www.graybrownservice.com
