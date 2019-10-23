Funeral service for Lynn P. Butts, age 67, of Childersburg will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 2PM at the First Baptist Church of Childersburg with Larry Riddle officiating. She will lie-in-state from 1-2 at the church. Burial will follow at Greenhill Memorial Gardens. Ms. Butts passed away October 19, 2019 at her residence. She is survived by her daughters: Rita Butts Iradji, Emily Butts Hayes, brother: Joe Kirk Peerson and grandchildren: Olivia and Alexander. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfunerals.com. Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 23, 2019