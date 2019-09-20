The Daily Home

Mable Pruitt Grogan

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mable Pruitt Grogan.
Service Information
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL
351501627
(256)-245-4361
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL 351501627
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL 351501627
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Mt. Olive Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Funeral service for Mable Pruitt Grogan, age 93, of Sylacauga, will be Monday, September 23, 2019 at 2PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Thornton officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12-2 PM at the funeral home. Ms. Grogan passed away September 18, 2019 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her husband: Bud Grogan, parents: Robert and Betty Pruitt, brothers: Willie Pruitt, R.L. Pruitt and sisters: Losie Nelson and Ruby Joiner. She is survived by her nieces: Dedria Mitchell (Mike), Glenda Moore (Frank), Jimmie Sue Pruitt (Wayne), Judy Wood, nephews: Eck Pruitt, Donnie Pruitt (Romana), Ruben Pruitt, Lloyd Ferguson and numerous great nieces and nephews. Mable was a loving woman who claimed everyone as her youngin. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Sylacauga, AL   (256) 245-4361
funeral home direction icon