Funeral service for Mable Pruitt Grogan, age 93, of Sylacauga, will be Monday, September 23, 2019 at 2PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Thornton officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12-2 PM at the funeral home. Ms. Grogan passed away September 18, 2019 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her husband: Bud Grogan, parents: Robert and Betty Pruitt, brothers: Willie Pruitt, R.L. Pruitt and sisters: Losie Nelson and Ruby Joiner. She is survived by her nieces: Dedria Mitchell (Mike), Glenda Moore (Frank), Jimmie Sue Pruitt (Wayne), Judy Wood, nephews: Eck Pruitt, Donnie Pruitt (Romana), Ruben Pruitt, Lloyd Ferguson and numerous great nieces and nephews. Mable was a loving woman who claimed everyone as her youngin. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 20, 2019