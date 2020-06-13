Funeral services for Madeline Lee Hay, age 74 of Sylacauga, will be Monday, June 15, 2020 at Wewoka Church of God at 2:00 PM with burial to follow in Wewoka Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church Sunday, June 14 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Lee passed away June 11, 2020 at her residence. She is survived by her daughters, Shana (Patrick) Coiner, Nan (Alex) Sims; sons, Emory (Buffy) Hay, Kevin Hay, David (Marleen) Hay, and Jason (Dana) Hay; sister, Rebecca (Cliff) Hall; brother, Gordon (Edely) Hammonds, Jr.; aunt, Rita (Robert) Nabors; uncle, Wayne (Carolyn) Hammonds; 43 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. Lee was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Grace Hammonds; grandparents, John and Norma Kramer (California), Lee and Evie Hammonds (Talladega); sister, Sherry Hammonds Manning and husband, Ernie W. Hay, Jr. She was a graduate of Thornton Township High School, Harvey, Illinois. Lee spent many years taking care of her family and leaves behind 43 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren which were her passion in life. Lee was an avid Genealogist and loved traveling with her family. Her travels took her to Central America. She worked many years alongside her husband, Ernie Hay, as the Treasurer for the Goat Sheep Producers of Alabama (GSPA). Pallbearers will be Deanna Hay, Adrianne Hay, Nyla Hay, Dara Hay, Allanah Gray, Hanna Schoen, Amanda Mcallister and Madeline Helverson. Honorary pallbearers will be Tina Taylor, Ashlynn Hay, Kala Peters, and Lynn Gardner. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 13, 2020.