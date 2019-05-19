Funeral services for Mae K. Jones, 86, will be Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 2PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with Dr. Wayne McDaniel officiating. Visitation will be from 12-2 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in the Garden of Prayer.
Mae went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 13, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her son: Eugene P. Jones, father: Samuel "Sam" Kendrick and mother: Troy Mae Kendrick.
She is survived by sons: Michael W. Jones (Cheryl), Bill Jones, daughter: Joyce Faye Gonzales (Richard), 3 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and numerous cousins and other family members.
Mae was a lifelong member of First Free Will Baptist Church in Sylacauga. Mae was known by her favorite pound cake that was expected by all her friends and church family at any special occasion. She graduated from B.B. Comer school. She retired from Sylacauga Hospital after working nineteen years. Mae's favorite hobby was crocheting and beginning to make Christmas gifts for the next year on December 26.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Goodwater Healthcare
Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on May 19, 2019