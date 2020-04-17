Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maggie Hales. View Sign Service Information Usrey Brown Funeral Service 516 East North Street Talladega , AL 35161 (256)-362-2344 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Usrey Brown Funeral Service 516 East North Street Talladega , AL 35161 View Map Graveside service 3:00 PM First Baptist Church Cemetery Henagar , AL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Maggie Hales (83) of Oxford, Alabama passed away on April 14, 2020. The family will receive friends and family on Saturday, April 18, from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon at Usrey Brown Funeral Home in Talladega, Alabama. Visitation will be followed by a 3:00 pm graveside service at First Baptist Church Cemetery, in Henagar, Alabama. Mr. James Morgan will be officiating services. Mrs. Hales was born Maggie Pearl Morgan on December 6, 1936 in Gibson Place at Happy Hill, in Clay County, Alabama, to the late Mr. William Isaac Morgan and Mrs. Vera Chapman Morgan. She spent her early years in Clay County, growing up in a musical family. She learned to play guitar and sing with her father and brothers at family gatherings and other get-togethers. She attended Barfield High School and entered the workforce at Bemiston Cotton Mill at a young age. She married the late L.Z. Hurst and lived in Talladega for many years, giving birth to three girls, Sherry, Regena and Annette Hurst. Mrs. Hales would later marry Leslie Hales and relocate to his home in Fort Payne, Alabama. They spent many years as proprietors of Les's Country Store in Henagar, Alabama. Mrs. Hales moved to Oxford, Alabama after the death of her husband to be near her children for the remainder of her life. There she enjoyed spending time with family as well as, reading, and writing award-winning poetry. Maggie Hales is survived by her daughters; Sherry Unger (Mike), Regena Cook (Steve), and Annette Camp. Also grandchildren; Glenn Lackey, Jr., David Maggie Hales (83) of Oxford, Alabama passed away on April 14, 2020. The family will receive friends and family on Saturday, April 18, from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon at Usrey Brown Funeral Home in Talladega, Alabama. Visitation will be followed by a 3:00 pm graveside service at First Baptist Church Cemetery, in Henagar, Alabama. Mr. James Morgan will be officiating services. Mrs. Hales was born Maggie Pearl Morgan on December 6, 1936 in Gibson Place at Happy Hill, in Clay County, Alabama, to the late Mr. William Isaac Morgan and Mrs. Vera Chapman Morgan. She spent her early years in Clay County, growing up in a musical family. She learned to play guitar and sing with her father and brothers at family gatherings and other get-togethers. She attended Barfield High School and entered the workforce at Bemiston Cotton Mill at a young age. She married the late L.Z. Hurst and lived in Talladega for many years, giving birth to three girls, Sherry, Regena and Annette Hurst. Mrs. Hales would later marry Leslie Hales and relocate to his home in Fort Payne, Alabama. They spent many years as proprietors of Les's Country Store in Henagar, Alabama. Mrs. Hales moved to Oxford, Alabama after the death of her husband to be near her children for the remainder of her life. There she enjoyed spending time with family as well as, reading, and writing award-winning poetry. Maggie Hales is survived by her daughters; Sherry Unger (Mike), Regena Cook (Steve), and Annette Camp. Also grandchildren; Glenn Lackey, Jr., David Smith (Brandy), Dana Burgess (Dave), Valerie Unger (Rob), Stevie Cook and great-grandchildren; Braison Smith, Blaise Smith, Jocelyn Burgess, Ronin Burgess, Raven Smith and Ashton Garrett. She was preceded in death by her parents William Isacc Morgan and Vera Chapman Morgan, siblings; Mervelle (Buddy) Morgan, Mancell (Jack) Morgan, Gristle (Dugan) Morgan, James (Red) Morgan and Florence Bradley, step-daughter, Sheryl Cook, and son-in law Dr. Cary Camp. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com with Usrey Funeral Home Talladega directing services. Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Home Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close