Celebration of Life Honoring the Life & Legacy of Maggie Taylor McGhee.

Mrs. Maggie Taylor McGhee was born on July 4, 1937 in Talladega, Alabama to the union of the late Mr. Isom Taylor and the late Mrs. Jeanette Sanders Taylor.

She departed this life on August 26, 2020.

A private memorial service will be held September 5, 2020 @ 1:00 p.m. at Bell-Lee's Funeral Home, 2020 W Jeff Davis Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36108 with Rev. Billy Curry officiating.

