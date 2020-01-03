Mrs. Mamie Winona Lambert Graham, age 84, of Sylacauga, passed away December 30, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Bryant and Rhonda Graham, sons, Steve Graham and Jacob Smith, sisters, Jean McCalla and Dot Rudd, sisters in law; Alice Lambert, Nina Lambert, Rhoda Lambert, Joyce Graham, and Dorothy Graham, dear friends, Betty Sue Ferguson and Erbile Collins Bryant, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward H. Graham, grandson, Jonathan Smith, parents, D.E. Lambert and Bertha G. Lambert, sister, Frances Bennett, and brothers; Walter S. Lambert, G. Quinton Lambert, Mack Lambert, Orbra L. Lambert, and Frank E. Lambert. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 3, 2020, at Curtis and Son North Chapel at 2pm with burial in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Mrs. Graham was a loving Mother and devoted housewife. She was loved by many and will be sorely missed. The family would like to thank Coosa Valley Hospice for their love and care. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel to direct.
Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 3, 2020