Celebration of Life for Mr. Manuel Lynn Richey, 70, will be 12 noon on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Kelly Springs Memorial Gardens, Munford, Alabama. Visitation will be 1- 5 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Sims funeral home.



On Thursday, June 29, 1950 in Talladega Alabama, Samuel Richey and Atmonia

(Suttle) Richey welcomed a son, Manuel Lynn Richey, to their growing family.

Brother Manuel was an avid believer and faithful member of Tinney Street Church of Christ. He was a graduate of Ophelia S. Hill School in Munford, Alabama. He was retired from United Defense in Anniston Alabama, Talladega Foundry in Talladega Alabama, and Anniston Army Depot (ANAD) with many honors he received for the services he did. He owned his own business - Richey's Hauling and Grading Services, which he enjoyed and loved. Everyone that knew Brother Richey knew he was a hard worker, a man of his word, a true Auburn fan, a NASCAR fan, and a true and faithful servant.



On Thursday (Thanksgiving)morning, November 26, 2020, he was called to his eternal home while at his residence. He is preceded in death by his son Demetrius Richey, his parents Samuel Richey & Atmonia Suttle-Richey, Sister Annie Lee Bass, Mother-in Law Irene Augusta Williams, Father-in-law William L. Jones and Brother - in - Law Willie Lee Williams.



He leaves to cherish his memories: his loving and caring wife of 49 years Carolyn Faye

Williams-Richey, two daughters, Merriom (Lemuel) Hashim, and Kimberly (Darrell) Smoot which he called La'San and KimBo. His heart was his six Grandchildren, Octavius Jorall Richey (Tae-Tae), Brittany Nicole Richey, Da'Lishya RaShawn Smoot (Lee Lee), Lemuel Kaseem Hashim (KaSeem), (the Twins) Asia Z. Hashim and Amir I. Hashim; one great- grandchild, Destanii Roy

his sugar foot; two sisters Mildred Whetestone of Sylacauga, Alabama and Nancy

(Rev.Jimmy )Norwood of Vincent Alabama and two brothers, his twin Samuel (Teresa) Richey and Jimmie Richey of Eastaboga Alabama; three brother-in-Law Stanley Williams, William L Jones, Jr., and Frank Bass; sister -in -Law Jessie Mae (Wayne) Howell and one uncle James Thomas (Mattie) Suttle of Tampa, Flordia, and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving relatives and friends.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store