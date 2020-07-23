1/1
Maple Jean (Norwood) Pelmer
A celebration of life for Mrs. Maple Jean (Norwood) Pelmer, 64, will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Coosa Valley Baptist Church Cemetery, Vincent, AL. Rev. Earnest Norwood, officiating. Viewing will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 from 1PM to 7PM at Community Funeral Home. Mrs. Pelmer departed this walk of life on July 20, 2020 at Huntsville Medical Center, Huntsville, AL. She leaves to cherish her loving memories, three loving children, Jerome (Tunhunn) Pelmer of Huntsville, AL; Princess (LeRoy) Richie of Huntsville, AL; and LaToya M. Pelmer of Harpersville, AL; three brothers, Pastor Earnest (Grace) Norwood of Childersburg, AL; Richard (Cynthia) Norwood of Huntsville, AL; Elvis (Rita) Mann of Childersburg, AL; two sisters, Jackie (Bobby Spears) Pelmer and Ruth Norwood both Harpersville, AL; eight grandchildren, Shacorry Lilly, Demetrius Lilly, LaDysia Armbruster, Jaquirrus Pelmer, Keetlyn Pelmer, Zamire Pelmer, Skylar Richie, and Preston Richie; one great grandchild, Auden Lilly; God-Sister, Scarlet Crosft of Anniston, AL; two uncles, Bishop David Norwood of Harpersville, AL; and William (Debra) Adams of Mobile, AL; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will directing.

Published in The Daily Home from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home
511 Edgewood Drive
Sylacauga, AL 35150
(256) 245-5201
Memories & Condolences

0 entries
