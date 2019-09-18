Marchella Henley Wood, 62, passed away September 12, 2019 in Georgetown, Grand Cayman. A graveside service will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Oak Hill Cemetery with Ben Turnage officiating. She was a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church of Talladega. Mrs. Wood was preceded in death by her husband, B. Greg Wood Sr. and her parents, William H. and Betty Henley. Her survivors include her sons, B. Greg Wood Jr. (Kelsey) and Jordan Henley Wood; two grandsons, Lincoln Gregory and Beckham Carson; two sisters, Cynthia Posey (Jerry) and Victoria Henley Hestley (Jeff); niece, Annalyn Bryant (Nathan), Caroline Hestley Tidmore (Clay) and one nephew, William Jeffrey Hestley. On line condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega will be directing the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 18, 2019