Margaret Bryant Milam, 87, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Funeral Service for Mrs. Milam will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Usrey Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Interment will be at Pine Hill Memorial Park. Rev. Ed Talley and Rev. Allen Layton will officiate the service. Mrs. Milam was a native of Clay County and a resident of Talladega for most of her life. She was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church. She is survived by her three sons, Lane (Ginger) Milam, Terry Milam, and Robert (Dorothy) Milam; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Mrs. Milam is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert L. Milam. Pallbearers will be Brandon Milam, Benjamin Milam, Bryant Milam, Tyler Milam, Jay Milam, and Ray Milam. Online condolences may be made at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.
Published in The Daily Home on June 19, 2019