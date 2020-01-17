Funeral service for Margaret Davis, 85, will be Friday January 17, 2020 at 2pm at Midway Memory Gardens Chapel with Bro. Ethan Randall officiating. Burial will be in Midway Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1pm until 2pm prior to the service. Margaret went home to be with Jesus on January 15, 2020 at her residence. She was born on April 11, 1934 in Alabama. She lived most of her adult life in Talladega, Alabama. She was the best mother, grandmother, and great grandmother that you could ever want. She was a real housewife, homemaker, gardener, and fix-it person of the house and yard. She is preceded in death by her husband Hoyt Graham Davis Sr. and daughter-in-law Leigh Ann Davis. She is survived by her children Shirley and Dennis, Graham and Valarie; Grandchildren Terrie and Mike, Denny and Ashley, Darrick and Lisa, Nathan and Jasmine, Hoyt and Paige, Kathryn and Travis; eight great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Darrick Ray, Denny Ray, Nathan Ray, Hoyt Davis, Mike Crim, and Chris Welcher. Midway Memory Gardens Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 17, 2020