Funeral service for Margaret Harwell Smith, age 93, was Sunday, September 13, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. Interment was at Highland Memorial Gardens in Bessemer, AL on Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. Mrs. Smith passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Horace "Bob" Smith; parents, Luke and Ella Harwell; sisters, Dorothy Jones, and Evelyn Kines. She is survived by her children, Alan (Glenda) Smith, Bobby (Cindy) Smith, Randy (Joan) Smith, Ruth (Paul) Brooks, Doris (Craig) Kasold; 13 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be made to the Smith family at www.kilgroefh.com.
Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City.