Matthew 11:28, 29 - Come to me all who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. Margaret Jeanette McClure, age 76 of Sylacauga, past away at her residence with family by her side. There was a family service Tuesday and Burial followed. She was an angel on earth that we got to call wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother. She also was a sister and friend to many. Mrs. Margaret McClure is survived by her husband, Blois McClure; sons, Patrick McClure (Alicia) and Staff Sergeant Daniel Williamson (Janice); daughters, Lori McClure, Amy McClure, and Jennifer Williamson (Brian); brothers, Ronnie Williamson and Keith Williamson; sister, Betty Sue Beasley; grandchildren, Meghan Parnell (Ben), Evan McClure-Clark, Makayla Sanders (Cameron Martin), Dylan McClure (Jessica), Kaleigh Williamson, Olivia Williamson, Draedyn Embry, and Aaron Williamson; and 3 great grandchildren. The pallbearers will be Evan McClure-Clark, Dylan McClure, Brian Embry, Draedyn Embry, Ben Parnell, and Cameron Martin. In lieu of flowers the family ask that you donate to your local charity, Alabama Childhood Food Solutions or Sylacauga Resources for Women. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.curtisandsonfh.com
for the McClure family. Curtis and Son North chapel to direct. Romans 8:35 - Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall trouble or hardship or persecution or famine or nakedness or danger or sword?