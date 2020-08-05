1/1
Margaret Jeanette McClure
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew 11:28, 29 - Come to me all who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. Margaret Jeanette McClure, age 76 of Sylacauga, past away at her residence with family by her side. There was a family service Tuesday and Burial followed. She was an angel on earth that we got to call wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother. She also was a sister and friend to many. Mrs. Margaret McClure is survived by her husband, Blois McClure; sons, Patrick McClure (Alicia) and Staff Sergeant Daniel Williamson (Janice); daughters, Lori McClure, Amy McClure, and Jennifer Williamson (Brian); brothers, Ronnie Williamson and Keith Williamson; sister, Betty Sue Beasley; grandchildren, Meghan Parnell (Ben), Evan McClure-Clark, Makayla Sanders (Cameron Martin), Dylan McClure (Jessica), Kaleigh Williamson, Olivia Williamson, Draedyn Embry, and Aaron Williamson; and 3 great grandchildren. The pallbearers will be Evan McClure-Clark, Dylan McClure, Brian Embry, Draedyn Embry, Ben Parnell, and Cameron Martin. In lieu of flowers the family ask that you donate to your local charity, Alabama Childhood Food Solutions or Sylacauga Resources for Women. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.curtisandsonfh.com for the McClure family. Curtis and Son North chapel to direct. Romans 8:35 - Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall trouble or hardship or persecution or famine or nakedness or danger or sword?

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL 351501627
2562454361
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved