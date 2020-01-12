Funeral service for Margaret LaFaye Green, age 84, of Sylacauga will be Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11AM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with the Rev. Tom Harmon officiating. Burial will follow at Tallasahatchie Cemetery, Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service.
Ms. Green passed away January 9, 2020 at Brookwood Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her daughter: Tammy Huckabee, parents: John and Eula Rich, sisters: Marie Wilson, Maylene Hylemon and brothers: George Rich and Jerry Rich.
Survivors are her brother: Thomas T. Rich and his wife Robin, sister: Pat Breneman, granddaughter: Cheyenne Huckabee and grandson: Anthony Watson.
Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 12, 2020