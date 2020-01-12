The Daily Home

Margaret LaFaye Green

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret LaFaye Green.
Service Information
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL
351501627
(256)-245-4361
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Curtis and Son North Chapel
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Curtis and Son North Chapel
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Funeral service for Margaret LaFaye Green, age 84, of Sylacauga will be Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11AM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with the Rev. Tom Harmon officiating. Burial will follow at Tallasahatchie Cemetery, Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service.
Ms. Green passed away January 9, 2020 at Brookwood Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her daughter: Tammy Huckabee, parents: John and Eula Rich, sisters: Marie Wilson, Maylene Hylemon and brothers: George Rich and Jerry Rich.
Survivors are her brother: Thomas T. Rich and his wife Robin, sister: Pat Breneman, granddaughter: Cheyenne Huckabee and grandson: Anthony Watson.
Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Sylacauga, AL   (256) 245-4361
funeral home direction icon