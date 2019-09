Margaret Mitchell Hurst passed away on September 18, 2019 at RMC in Anniston, Al. Her funeral service will be 3:00 p.m., Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega with Dr. Larry Riddle officiating. Her family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, prior to service. She was a co-owner of Sylacauga Machine Manufacturing Inc., loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a very accomplished woman. Mrs. Hurst is preceded in death by her husband Richard Brown; her mother and father, S. M. and Lucy Mitchell; brothers, Milton E. Mitchell, Julius S. Mitchell and H. M. Mitchell; sisters, Leona Hall, Onzell Germany, Edna Mitchell and Mary Polk. She is survived by her daughter, Wanda Brown Willingham; her son, David L. Hurst; grandson, Richard P. Willingham; granddaughter, Julie A. Willingham; three great grandchildren, Evan B. Willingham, Emma Grace Willingham and Lane R. Willingham; one sister, Wilma Wright and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to or the Salvation Army . On line condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega will be directing the service.