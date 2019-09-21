Margaret Mitchell Hurst passed away on September 18, 2019 at RMC in Anniston, Al. Her funeral service will be 3:00 p.m., Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega with Dr. Larry Riddle officiating. Her family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, prior to service. She was a co-owner of Sylacauga Machine Manufacturing Inc., loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a very accomplished woman. Mrs. Hurst is preceded in death by her husband Richard Brown; her mother and father, S. M. and Lucy Mitchell; brothers, Milton E. Mitchell, Julius S. Mitchell and H. M. Mitchell; sisters, Leona Hall, Onzell Germany, Edna Mitchell and Mary Polk. She is survived by her daughter, Wanda Brown Willingham; her son, David L. Hurst; grandson, Richard P. Willingham; granddaughter, Julie A. Willingham; three great grandchildren, Evan B. Willingham, Emma Grace Willingham and Lane R. Willingham; one sister, Wilma Wright and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to or the Salvation Army. On line condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega will be directing the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 21, 2019