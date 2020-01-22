Graveside service for Margaret "Nell" Logan, age 99 of Sylacauga will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Evergreen Cemetery with the Rev. Greg Tankersley officiating. Visitation will begin at 12 noon at Curtis and Son North Chapel. Preceded in death by mother: Clara Logan, father: Joe Logan, daughter-in-law: Dot Logan and 6 brothers and sisters. She was a member and co-founder of the Friendship Quilting Club in Sylacauga. Survivors are her Son: Howard S. Logan, Grandchildren: Teresa Cobb (Jay), Mike Logan (Joey), Brad Logan (Kris), 8 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great Great Grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Jayson Cobb, Allen Logan, Peyton Logan, Ryan Logan. The family would like to say a special thanks to Sylacauga Health and Rehab and Comfort Care Hospice for their exceptional care. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 22, 2020