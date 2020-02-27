Celebration of Life for Ms. Margaret Tilley Bruno will be Saturday, February 29th, at 1:00p.m. at Evangel Temple Deliverance Center with Bishop Lodis McGregor Sr., officiating. Interment will follow at Harpersville Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, February 28th. from 12pm-8pm at Grace Memorial Chapel Funeral Home. On February 17,2020 she departed this life at Grandview Medical Center, Birmingham. She leaves to cherish her memories, a loving and devoted mother, Ms. Billie Tilley; 5 sisters, Evelyn Kuuan (Vincent, AL); Mary Lacey (Huntsville, AL); Ambra Jackson (Birmingham, AL); Mildred Causey (Alabaster, AL); Marcia Marbury (Birmingham, AL); 4 brothers, Danny Tilley (Childersburg, AL); Michael (Rachel) Marbury Jr. (Birmingham, AL); Marvin (Shelia) Marbury (Gainsville, FL); Andre Foster (California). One Aunt Mrs. Rosalyn Fisher (Atlanta, Ga). One special cousin Mrs. Catherine Hall and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be directed by Grace Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 27, 2020