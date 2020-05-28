Margie Lucille Moon
1924 - 2020
Margie Lucille Moon, age 96, of Sylacauga, Alabama passed away on Tuesday May 26, 2020.
Margie was born May 6, 1924 in Alabama.
Margie is survived by; niece Dana Ragsdale (Kevin); niece Shirley Maness (Donald); niece Eleanor Cantrell (Bruce); niece Joyce White (Rudy); niece Sarah Watkins (David); niece Sheila Giddens (Alan); nephew Gene Wallace (Vanda); nephew Tim Roberson; nephew Carey Roberson (Angie); nephew Sammy Willis (Amy); nephew mark Wallis; sister-in-law Katherine Wallace; and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Margie was preceded in death by her husband William Joe "Bill" Moon; sister Ruby Baxley; sister Evelyn Roberson; sister Georgia Mae Wallace; sister Onie WIllis; brother Garland "Buck" Wallace and brother Paul Wallace. Margie worked at the Old Hickory restaurant for many years.
A visitation for Margie will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Curtis and Son Funeral Home, 1315 Talladega Hwy, Sylacauga, Alabama 35150. A funeral service will occur Friday, May 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM, 1315 Talladega Hwy, Sylacauga, Alabama 35150. A burial will occur Friday, May 29, 2020 at Talladega Springs Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.curtisandsonfh.com for the Moon family.
Curtis and Son North Chapel to direct.

Published in The Daily Home on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
MAY
29
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
MAY
29
Burial
Talladega Springs Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL 351501627
2562454361
