Graveside celebration for Margie M. Whitson 84, of Talladega, Al will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Lane Chapel Cemetery, with Pastor Edward S. Bolton Sr; officiating. Ms. Margie Mae Maxwell Whitson was born on July 7, 1937 to Elijah Borden Sr, and Lula Mae Maxwell Borden in Talladega, Alabama. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Talladega, Alabama. She was educated in the Talladega County School System at Ophelia S. Hill High School. She was previously employed at Citizens Hospital as a nurse assistance and Central Supply Technician. Ms. Whitson retired from Citizens Hospital after working there for 35 years. On Saturday, July 25, 2020, Ms. Whitson was called to her eternal rest while a patient at Brookwood Baptist (Citizens) Hospital. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lula Mae Maxwell Borden; father Elijah Borden, Sr.; two children, Larry Whitson and David Whitson, four brothers: L. M. Maxwell, William L. Maxwell, Josephus Maxwell, Sr., and Willie Lee Borden, and one sister Mary Ann Borden. She leaves to cherish her memories; three children: Dorothy W. Simmons, Danny R. Whitson, and Betty W. (Ryan) Freeman, one sister, Patricia D. Borden and one brother, Elijah Borden Jr. and a special daughter Sharon Taylor all of Talladega, Alabama; eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store